Trending Bollywood News, April 24: Actor Divya Bharti died due to an accident 27 years ago. She was 19 when she married filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala who is now married to Warda Nadiadwala, an ex-film journalist. It’s been 27 years and several conspiracy theories about Divya’s death continue to circulate around. Both Warda and Sajid are constantly questioned about Divya’s absence from their lives. Warda, in fact, gets trolled for replacing the late actor in Sajid’s life. In her latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, she spoke about being trolled and revealed how Divya is a part of her family and her husband’s life. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 3: Salman Khan Keeps His Word And Pays Money to Radhe Crew Members Amid Lockdown, Makeup Artist Confirms

Warda opened up about Divya like never before in her latest interview. She said her presence in Sajid’s life is towering and no one can replace her. Warda added that she had never intended to replace Divya in the family but tried to make her own place. She revealed that Sajid is close to Divya’s father and her brother and they are a part of the entire family. She said her kids call Divya ‘badi mummy‘ while watching her movies. “I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives,” she explained. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News, March 31: Disha Patani Comments on Salman Khan's Fitness Regime, Says 'he Nails Action at This Age'

Wards also talked about Sajid’s closeness to Divya and how he misses her the most even today. She said Divya is part of Sajid’s decisions and he remembers her everytime there’s a special occasion in the family. Warda added that ‘memories are beautiful’ and Divya is etched in their hearts like the most beautiful memory. She said everyone loves her in the family. “Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life,” said Warda. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, March 29: Are Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Living Together Amid Coronavirus Lockdown?