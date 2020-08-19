Actor Gajraj Rao recently congratulated the fourth-time father Saif Ali Khan with a Badhai Ho twist. Rao shared a funny meme for Saif Ali Khan, who is set to be a father at the age of 50. Saif Ali Khan is soon to be a father for the fourth time. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s Childhood Pics, Their Wedding Pic And More in This Heartwarming Video

Gajraj posted the meme based on the scene from his 2018 film Badhaai Ho, where he is seen breaking the news of his wife’s pregnancy to his two sons. In the meme, Gajaraj is called Saif, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neena Gupta is the actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shardul Rana is Saif-Kareena’s son Taimur. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Share a Kiss as They Celebrate Latter's 50th Birthday - Watch Viral Video

Sharing the news of the pregnancy, Gajraj’s character says: “Doctor ne bola hai ghar par ek mehmaan aane wala hai (The doctor has said a new guest is set to come home).” Also Read - Ladies, Beware of These Complications Associated With Second Pregnancy

His younger son quickly says that he will not give his room to any guest. Gajraj then says: “Nanha mehmaan aane wala hai (a tiny guest is coming).”

Ayushmann looks at Gajraj and then Neena, who looks embarrassed. He then leaves the room.

Watch this hilarious edited video shared by Gajraj Rao for Saif Ali Khan:



On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support- Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued by the star couple.

Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, who maintained that he would be happy if these rumours were true, now finally confirmed the news and mentioned that he’s glad to see his daughter having a family of four now. “Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year,” he said.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.