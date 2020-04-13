Salman Khan has been working extensively for the welfare of the daily wage-workers and now, again the actor has come forward to help 50 female ground workers in Malegaon, Mumbai who are in need during coronavirus lockdown. Being Human Foundation has extended support to the women in Malegaon. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi to Address Nation at 10 AM Today, Likely to Announce Lockdown Extension

After the government of India announced a complete lockdown across the Nation, it resulted in many losing their jobs while several are facing difficulty to afford living without an income due to stalled work. According to the reports in India TV, Salman Khan received an emergency call that the women in Malegaon require his help and thus the actor decided to do the needful. “Salman has always been generous and responds to anyone in need genuinely… we all know that,” Salman’s manager and spokesperson Jordy Patel told the editor. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat: SC Hears Plea Against 'Demonisation' of Muslims, Says 'Can't Gag Press'

A few days ago, Salman financially helped 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). His manager Jordy Patel met the secretary of the federation to collect the bank account details of the workers registered with FWICE. Also Read - Scientist Tells Parents He's Going to Friend's House, Ends up in Lucknow Hospital to Help With Corona Testing

The actor has also helped his good friend and ex-MLA Baba Siddique to provide food essentials to people. Baba Siddiqui also thanked Salman and his family for showing so much care and concern for those in need of food. His Twitter post read, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2)..” (sic)

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

Salman Khan, who is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, was last seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be next seen in action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.