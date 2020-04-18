Trending Bollywood News Today, April 18: Actor Athiya Shetty wished her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul on his 28th birthday. Athiya took to Instagram to make a beautiful post about the cricketer. She uploaded a lovely picture of herself posing with the popular all-rounder. Both Athiya and KL could be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the photo, looking head over heels in love with each other. Also Read - KL Rahul's 'Nice Shirt' Comment on Athiya Shetty's Sultry Pictures is All Couples Ever!

Athiya kind-of went official with her relationship while posting the picture as he addressed KL as ‘my person’ in the caption of the post. She put a heart emoticon and mentioned, “happy birthday, my person 🤍 @rahulkl” (sic) Also Read - Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Shy Away From Cameras at Airport as They Return From Thailand Holiday

Athiya’s post received comments from most industry celebrities and KL’s cricketer friends. Krishna Shroff, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Tanya Ghavri, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Sen among others congratulated the couple and put happy emojis in the comment section. KL, too, acknowledged the post and replied by putting two heart emoticons.

Both Athiya and KL have been dating for over a year now. The two have not talked about their relationship officially yet but their pictures and sweet gestures for each other speak volumes of their bonding and beauty of relationship. The couple also went for a Thailand holiday earlier this year with their other friends. Talking about their chemistry, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty recently said he is happy for them and would always love the man his daughter chooses. He also mentioned that KL fits the family ‘like a glove.’ Well, everything seems happier than ever!