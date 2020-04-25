Trending Bollywood News Today, April 25: Like many other stars who are using their living space as the background of their magazine covers, actor Sobhita Dhulipala too tried her hands at the new photoshoot and got herself clicked on the terrace of her building. Only to invite a new controversy though. While uploading the photos on Instagram, Sobhita mentioned that she did her own styling and clicked the photos herself with the help of the self-timer feature on her phone. Her post was appreciated for encouraging self-reliance and highlighting the importance of getting things done with minimum resources available. However, things didn’t turn up well and soon an Instagram post showing another person clicking Sobhita on her terrace emerged and went viral, thrashing the actor’s claims of clicking her own pictures. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Clicks This Fabulous Magazine Cover Featuring Janhvi And Her Cute Dog

This is what Sobhita uploaded on Friday with the caption that read, “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house.” (sic) Also Read - I am a reclusive person: Sobhita Dhulipala

This is the viral post that showed someone else clicking Sobhita’s picture on the terrace:

View this post on Instagram Series of events. Keep swiping right. A post shared by Andheri West Shit Posting (@andheriwestshitposting) on Apr 24, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

After realising how her latest photoshoot became a talk of the town, Sobhita took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote a long note. She mentioned that she only clicked the first picture using the self-timer feature on her phone while the second picture was clicked by someone else and she should have mentioned the same in her post. The Made in Heaven star went on to add that people attacked her for lying and ‘jumped to unkind conclusions’. She said she was trying to take her pictures on the terrace when a gentleman saw her and offered to help and clicked the picture for her. However, the magazine didn’t use the particular picture that was taken by the man and only included pictures that were clicked by her own self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on Apr 24, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Making the correction, Sobhita went back to her old post and edited the caption by specifying that only the first picture shared by her was clicked by herself. The caption of her post now read, “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take this picture(first one) on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house.” (sic)

Guess all sorted then!