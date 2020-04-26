Trending Bollywood News Today, April 26: Actor Taapsee Pannu has been utilising her quarantine days by recalling special memories and sharing pictures associated with those memories on her Instagram account. In her latest post, she has talked about the time when she first bought an apartment in Mumbai and saw it converting into a home from just a place of four walls. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Recalls Old Photoshoot, Says 'Shying Away From Your Looks Will Never Help You Grow'

Taapsee’s post reflects her struggles and achievements in one frame. It shows her posing alongside the big blue door of her apartment and the logo – both the things that she dreamt of having in her house. The actor expresses how her house was being readied during the time when she was shooting for Manmarizyaan and when she came back after finishing the shoot, she got to step into her own apartment. A part of her caption on the post reads, “That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house. Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’.” (sic). Check out the full post here. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Misses Shoot Life Madness And Chaos on The Sets Amid Lockdown

Taapsee is regarded as one of the most talented actors from the current generation. Everytime she appeared on the screen, the actor gave the audience something to think about. Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh and Badla are a few films among others where Taapsee proved her acting prowess and cemented her position both in the audience’s hearts and in the film industry.

Taapsee’s story of shifting from a rented room to her own apartment is inspiring, especially for women who are working hard to make their place in the world that is run by patriarchy.