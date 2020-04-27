Trending Bollywood News Today, April 27: Speculations were rife regarding actor Deepika Padukone starring opposite Prabhas in director Nag Ashwin‘s next Telugu film. After the names of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif surfaced around, it was reported that the director had offered the film to the Chhapaak star and she was on board. However, seems like there’s a change of plan. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Compliments Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani During Live Chat And Fans Can't Stop Gushing

A report in Koimoi now claims that the team has decided to have Kiara Advani on board opposite Prabhas, and not Deepika. The report mentioned that the team could not afford Deepika's remuneration and decided to cash in on Kiara's increasing popularity among the masses.

Kiara has got newfound stardom after the success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz that released last year to amazing Box Office response. The actor venturing into Telugu cinema would only provide more push to her already rising career. Prabhas and Kiara would make a fresh pairing and that would give an additional boost to the buzz around the Nag Ashwin directorial.

A report in Filmibeat suggested that Kiara has also agreed to be a part of the project. However, there’s been no official announcement from either the makers or the actors in the same respect.

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently busy with Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which features Kartik Aaryan opposite her. She is also awaiting the release of Laxmmi Bomb which is set for release during Eid this year. However, considering the ongoing lockdown situation in the country due to which many film releases have been delayed and work on several films stand suspended, the makers might just release it on a digital platform than waiting for theatres to reopen. Kiara also has a solo entertainer in the pipeline titled Indoo Ki Jawani apart from Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.