Actor Aamir Khan has been actively working towards water conservation and addressing many social stigmas through his work of films. The latest report suggests that the actor has done something totally unexpected. A report in SpotboyE mentions a TikTok video claiming that Aamir sent out money for the needy in Delhi. It was not a regular donation but Aamir is believed to have applied his 'perfectionist' mind in doing the needful. As per the report, the actor sent out a truck filled with wheat flour packets weighing 1 kg. An amount of Rs 15,000 was reportedly hidden in these packets.

The idea was to make sure that only those who are in actual need of food and money can be helped. To ensure this, the packets of only 1 kg wheat flour were sent thinking that people who are in need won't refuse to accept any food item even it is available in lesser quantity than expected. While there's no confirmation on the news yet, if it's true, it's a kind and thoughtful gesture from the actor.

The entire film industry has been extending helping hands in taking care of people, police personnel and the healthcare workers affected due to the growing spread of COVID-19. While Akshay Kumar has been leading from the front in ensuring every kind of help that can be generated on his part, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and other prominent names from the film fraternity are also contributing in great numbers to various government funds and to individual bodies as well.