The Karni Sena is at it again. On Saturday, the members of the radical outfit staged a protest on the sets of Hindi film Prithviraj, that features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, demanding a written letter stating that the makers are not tempering with the historical facts. In a video that's going viral on social media, the chief of the outfit – Mahipal Singh Makrana, is seen threatening the director of the film – Chandra Prakash, against the shooting. The video shows him telling the director that they respect Akshay for his film choices that reflect the love for the country, else, they wouldn't be talking peacefully with him. Watch the video here:

Prithviraj is backed by Yash Raj Films and is being made on a big budget. The film is the story of the famous king of the Chauhan dynasty who ruled the major parts of north-western India that includes Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and some parts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It is being prepared for a big Diwali release this year.

The Karni Sena fears that the makers have taken creative liberties in telling the story of one of the most celebrated warriors in India and they should not show the king as a lover. The director of the film talked to the outfit and assured them that they have not changed any fact in their film. However, the self-acclaimed guardians of the Rajputana community insisted on getting a written assurance.

Makrana led the protest on the sets of the film in Jamwaramgarh village near Jaipur. As mentioned in the report by News18, Makrana said, “We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film’s script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated. Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance.”

It is to be noted that Akshay was not shooting on Saturday when the protests were staged.

Earlier, during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in Jaipur, the Karni Sena had vandalised the sets and also created violence, slapping the director and threatening to chop Deepika Padukone’s nose who played the titular character of queen Padmavati in the film. The film released later and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It also featured Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in important roles.