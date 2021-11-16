Chandigarh: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa have been sharing breathtaking pictures from their wedding album on social media and we still can’t get enough of them. The couple got married on November 15 in the afternoon and late at night, they hosted their reception. Chief Minister of Haryana ML Khattar was one of the attendees. The CM took to his social media to share his pic with the newlyweds. In the caption of the post, CM Khattar wrote in Hindi that he attended Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s wedding celebrations in Chandigarh, and gave them his blessings. Also Read - 'I Pledge All My Love To You'! Patralekhaa's Bridal Lehenga Has THESE Bengali Words Inscribed For Rajkummar Rao

The new bride dazzled in a stunning cream – golden traditional saree which was topped with an elegant Kashmiri shawl. She accessorised her look with a statement bandhgala necklace, simple makeup flaunting sindoor (vermilion) and hair pulled back in a sleek bun. On the other hand, the groom looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit which was accessorised with a matching bow and formal shoes. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s First Wedding Pictures Are Out And It's All About Love And Promises | See Pics

The new pictures from Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s wedding reception have been trending incessantly on social media. Check them out here:

Also Read - Rajkummar Rao And Long Time Girlfriend Patralekhaa Are All Set To Get Married, Wedding Card Surfaces Online| Watch Video

A video from the wedding reception has gone viral in which Rajkummar Rao is seen dancing on the stage to Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit song ‘Dil Se Re’. Later, Patralekha also joined Rajkumar Rao on the stage. See videos:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha dance on Big B’s song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ at their wedding reception and you can’t miss it.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been together for over a decade and have co-starred in the film CityLights, announced their marriage with pictures of them as bride and groom posted online. The actor wrote in his post, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

We wish them a big congratulations!