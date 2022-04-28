Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma got involved in the infamous Twitter spat between actors Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn on Wednesday. The director, who is known for his controversial statements and posts online, took a cheeky dig at the entire issue and claimed that Bollywood stars are jealous of the South Indian superstars.Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep Goes Savage in His Twitter Spat With Ajay Devgn Over Hindi Language: 'I Don't Blame You...'

RGV took to Twitter and appreciated Kiccha for giving it back to Ajay over a debate on the Hindi language. The filmmaker suggested that there’s a ‘war’ going on between Bollywood, which is a North Indian film industry, and Sandalwood which is a South Indian film industry. He then went on to write an elaborate tweet about the success of KGF 2 and alleged that the entire Bollywood is insecure about this kind of massive success. “The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films (sic),” he posted. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence on Endorsing Gutkha Brand, Netizens React to His 'Should Not be Sold' Statement

The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating , the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA .. @ajaydevgn versus @KicchaSudeep — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

All about Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter over the Hindi language debate:

On Wednesday evening, netizens witnessed a strange verbal war of words on Twitter when Ajay Devgn commented on Kiccha Sudeep’s post and wrote that Hindi was always our national language and will always remain so. He also asked the Kannada actor why he go on to dub his films in the Hindi language if he doesn’t believe that Hindi is not our national language. This made Kiccha explain how he didn’t mean to demean any language or hurt any sentiments and the tweet was taken out of context.

The banter didn’t end there. Ajay posted again and mentioned how he appreciates Kiccha clarifying his previous tweets. However, the Kannada star wrote back saying even though he understood Ajay’s tweet that was made in Hindi, he could have responded in Kannada. “And sir @ajaydevgn,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir (sic).”

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Kiccha’s last tweet on the matter mentioned that one should understand how translations depend on a person’s perspective and everything is subjective. “Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting without knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don’t blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards❤️ (sic)”

Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Runway 34 which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. The film is releasing tomorrow, April 29. Your thoughts on RGV’s comments on the issue though?