Fast and Furious star Idris Elba raked up quite a stir after he dropped the news of testing positive for COVID-19 without any symptoms of the epidemic. Twenty-four hours later, the actor decided to go LIVE on Twitter to share his health update with fans who had been flooding him with messages.

In the videos that he shared on the micro-blogging site, Idris shared, "Yesterday was good and bad, you know what I mean? It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but also good because I think it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people, it definitely made it more real for me and my family."

He asserted that it was "mad 24 hours" for him and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who decided to stay with him. While many trolled the beloved DJ for risking his wife's health, Idris said, "Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. With so much going around in the world, love is all you can get. As much as I wanted to keep her safe, we presumed that if I had it, there is a likelihood that she will have it too. So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together. I hope you guys can understand it."

A couple of days earlier, Idris Elba was photographed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie, who tested positive for the virus last week. While many wondered whether the celebrity status enabled him to jump the line for COVID-19 testing, Idris shared, “I’m here because of my production, and the doctor and medic team for the production were contacted because someone that I was in contact with, who is also in the public eye, tested positive. So, it became an issue. Therefore they got me a test immediately.”

Apart from Idris, Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, came out with the announcement that they had been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11. Tom was in Australia to film Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie but the duo left the hospital to self-quarantine themselves in a rented house in Queensland.