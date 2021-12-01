Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Confirmed: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines with their wedding rumours since two months. Till now, the wedding was not confirmed as the family members of Vicky refuted reports. But, today, Vicky Kaushal’s Love Per Square Foot co-star Gajraj Rao just confirmed VicKat’s wedding. Yes, you read it right!Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple To Stay In Rs 7 Lakh Royal Suite Per Night | Details Inside

Amidst it all, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram story and reacted on a wedding report that said ‘Mobile Ban During Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding’. On this, Gajraj wrote if this is the policy then I won’t come. “Selfie nahi lene dega, to mai nahi aa raha byah main…” read the caption on his story. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Couple Planning Grand Reception In Mumbai, Details Inside

Recently, an industry insider who is on the guest list of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, revealed that every day there is a new condition or a rule that is sent their way by the team coordinating Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. “I don’t know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple themselves who are getting a little too private with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new condition that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God’s sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding,” said the guests. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Chop-Down Guest List Due To Omnicron Variant? Here Is What We Know

The angry guest further revealed, “If you cannot trust your guests enough, and what them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?” It has been said that no mobile phones are allowed beyond a point at the venue and guests are barred from taking any pictures and videos at the main venue.