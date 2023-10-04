Home

Trevor Noah Bengaluru Controversy: Why is The South African Comedian Being Criticised – Know All About The Case

Trevor Noah Bengaluru Controversy: Why is The South African Comedian Being Criticised – Know All About The Case

Trevor Noah has been accused by netizens of mocking Bengaluru in his Mumbai show. - Here's the truth

Trevor Noah Bengaluru Controversy: Why is The South African Comedian Being Criticised - Know All About The Case

Trevor Noah Bengaluru Controversy: Trevor Noah is facing flak from netizens over his recent Mumbai show. The South African comedian has been accused of mocking the cancelled Bengaluru show while performing for the live audience at Maharashtra’s capital. In his roast, Noah claimed that the backstage area was ‘full of dogs’ and went on to say that the event room wasn’t designed for human beings. His mocking remarks has left his Indian fans from Bengaluru shocked and upset. A section of netizens also took a sly dig at the comedian and termed his statement as ‘crass humour’. Noah is known for hosting an American late-night talk show The Daily Show.

TREVOR NOAH’S MUMBAI SHOW GETS MIXED REACTION FROM NETIZENS:

Some laugh at this attempt at crass homour. Noah is overrated. Those mouth sounds are amateur. Give me Vir Das anyday. — UM (@udaymenon57) October 2, 2023

@Trevornoah : please roast the organizers @bookmyshow for the experience! Bangalore has a multitude of great venues, but @bookmyshow chose the worst one with absolutely no regards to the audience! — Roshni (@VoicingThought3) October 1, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye D’Souza (@fayedsouza)

FANS DEFEND TREVOR NOAH OVER BENGALURU SHOW ROAST

Journalist Faye D’Souza shared a long post which read, “Trevor Noah, the comedian and TV show host, during his recent performance in Mumbai, complained about his experience in Bengaluru. He reportedly described walking through an alley filled with dogs to reach the venue and preparing for a show in a backstage area filled with caged dogs. He described the venue as a semi-permanent tent with no screens and large air-conditioners blowing hot air from outside. He said attempts to amplify the sound resulted in sound waves bouncing around the room due to its unsuitable design for human occupancy. This sparked outrage among Noah’s Indian fans.” However, a user defended Noah and wrote, “He spoke about this in his Mumbai gig and I was there. It was clear that he was mocking the organisers & not the city. But facts don’t matter in India of 2023 where valid criticism will be viewed from an inferiority complex and “image management” lens.” Another user wrote, “If what he said is true, is there anything wrong in saying it?” A fan also commented, “Snowflakes getting triggered by basic facts Noah is stating 🥲”. A netizen also pointed out, “Criticising a performer for being inconvenienced due to poor management and organisation by an Indian crew for a show in an Indian city? This is peak Desi Mom syndrome where everything manages to be your fault even when you yourself are at the receiving end. 😹😹”.

For the unversed, Noah was supposed to perform in Bengaluru between September 27-28, 2023 as a part of his Off The Record Tour. The controversy happened after his shows were cancelled at the last moment due to ‘technical issues’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

