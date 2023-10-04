Home

Entertainment

Trevor Noah Wraps Up India Tour, Says ‘Bengaluru, Our Story Isn’t Done’

Trevor Noah Wraps Up India Tour, Says ‘Bengaluru, Our Story Isn’t Done’

Comedian-writer Trevor Noah has wrapped up his India tour after his much-talked-about Bengaluru gigs which couldn’t happen due to technical glitches. In Bengaluru, he was forced to cancel his shows

Trevor Noah

Comedian-writer Trevor Noah has wrapped up his India tour after his much-talked-about Bengaluru gigs which couldn’t happen due to technical glitches. In Bengaluru, he was forced to cancel his shows because of technical issues. Now, as he flies back to his home, he promised the city, which is known as Silicon Valley of India, to return saying the story isn’t done yet. The comedian shared a thank-you note on his X (formerly Twitter, on Wednesday and uploaded several pictures from his visit to India.

Trending Now

Taking to his X, he wrote: “India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable. Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever”.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Exactly a week ago, Trevor canceled his show on September 27 and issued an apology to fans for the inconvenience. Taking to his X, Trevor wrote at the time: “Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.”

Both the scheduled shows in Bengaluru were set to take place at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28. “We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before (folded hands emoticon),” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES