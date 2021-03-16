Mumbai: If you still don’t know who is Tridha Choudhury, you are certainly living under a rock. You might call her a Bengali bombshell but she has already won a million hearts around the country with her performance in several shows – with Aashram being the latest one. And now, she has changed her avatar as she collaborated with Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. Also Read - Pawan Singh's Holi Number 'Lahangwa Las Las Karta' Goes Viral Ahead of Festive Season

Even though Tridha Choudhury predominantly appears in Bengali and Telugu films, this song is a complete shift for her fans. Unlike her role in Aashram, in the much-awaited Holi song of the year Babuni Tere Rang Mein, Tridha is seen shaking legs with Pawan Singh. Dancing on a pool-side, at a Holi party – Aashram actor is seen enjoying with colours. This Holi anthem also makes fans explore an altogether different embodiment of Tridha. This song along with Tridha’s moves is perfect to tap your feet this Holi.

The song has already received over three million views and one may not hesitate in giving some credits to Tridha too. The song that was released on Monday is sung by actor Pawan and Sharvi Yadav. It is written by Dr Sagar while the music is composed by Bollywood music director Salim – Sulaiman.

Tridha Choudhury has already received massive fame following the release of the web-series Aashram. She has often made the headlines with her hot Instagram posts. Recently, Tridha grabbed the eyeballs by posting a bikini picture on social media.

What do you think of her performance in this Holi special number?