Hyderabad: Shiva Shankar was hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for the coronavirus and his condition deteriorated. On Sunday evening, he passed away at the hospital in Hyderabad. His eldest son is also being treated for the viral infection, according to a PTI report.

"It's painful to watch what's happening with Shiva Shankar Master struggling for his life, and his younger kid is also fighting the same battle," Sonu Sood told ANI after Shiva Shankar was admitted to the hospital. Dhanush, the actor-turned-filmmaker, is said to have contributed to the funds.

As word of his death spread, many in the film business turned to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to him.

Sonu Sood tweeted Sunday night, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji.

Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u, sir.”

Director SS Rajamouli also tweeted, “Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master Garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.”

Actor Kasturi Shanka wrote, “Our Beloved Shivashankar master is no more. The Covid demon continues wreaking havoc on the movie fraternity. Master has gone dancing with the Gods. I heard @dhanushkraja and @SonuSood helped out. God bless you.”

He has a four-decade career as a choreographer, choreographing some of Tollywood’s most iconic and popular songs. In the late mid-1970s, he collaborated on a succession of hit numbers with prominent stars like Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth, and Sarathkumar, and his career took off. In 2011, he won a National Award for the song “Dheera Dheera” from Ram Charan’s SS Rajamouli-directed film “Magadheera.” Shiva Shankar appeared in Telugu and Tamil films such as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Sarkar in addition to working on choreography.