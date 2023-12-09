Home

Tripti Dimri Celebrates ‘Animal’ Success with Cake Cutting in a Stunning Black Top- See Viral PIC

Tripti Dimri, in a recent Instagram story, was captured cutting a cake, joyously celebrating the success of Animal.

Tripti Dimri is currently basking in the success of her recent film Animal. The on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has garnered widespread admiration. With the movie dominating the box office and already surpassing the Rs350 crore milestone, Tripti is in a celebratory mood.

In a recent Instagram story shared by Triptii’s makeup artist, a snapshot captures the actress cutting a cake in her makeup room. Dressed in a stylish black top paired with jeans, Tripti looked stunning as ever. The caption on the story reads, ‘Congratulations on the Animal’s success.’

Moreover, it has been reported that Tripti has garnered an additional 2 million new Instagram followers amid the animal’s success. According to reports, the Kala actress has increased by 320 per cent in the last few days. Previously holding a follower base of 600,000 until the previous month, the actress now boasts an impressive following of 2.7 million.

Triptii Dimri, whose on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor sparked conversations among cine-goers, has now shared insights into how both Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga prioritised her comfort during the filming of intimate scenes. Speaking to India Today, she said, “While signing the project, Sandeep told me that there’s a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image. And this is what I have. I leave it up to you, whether you’re comfortable or not comfortable, you let me know, we’ll work around it is what he told me… So, when I saw the references, I was like ‘Wow, it’s an important moment between the two characters. That made me comfortable.”

Following the success of Animal, Tripti is now likely being considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film titled Spirit. While nothing has been confirmed yet, excited fans hope to see them together.

