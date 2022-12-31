Qala Actress Tripti Dimri Confirms Dating Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh?

Did Qala actress Tripti Dimri just made her relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh official? - Read on

Qala Actress Tripti Dimri Confirms Dating Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh?

Tripti Dimri Confirms Dating Anushka Sharma’s Brother: Tripti Dimri is winning all the accolades for her role in the Netflix original Qala. Though the movie was much awaited as it marked the Bollywood debut of late actor Irrfan’s son Babil, Tripti was also hailed for her acting prowess. Padma Shri recipient and four-times national award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut also praised Tripti on her Instagram stories. The latter was overwhelmed and acknowledged the same in one of her interviews. As the year is about to end Tripti shared a series of Instagram stories including a candid photo with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh.

CHECK OUT TRIPTI DIMRI’S INSTAGRAM STORY:

DID TRIPTI DIMRI CONFIRM HER RELATIONSHIP WITH KARNESH SHARMA?

Tripti and Babil starrer Qala is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, jointly run by the brother sister duo Anushka and Karnesh. Tripti had earlier acted in Rahul Bose starrer supernatural-horror-thriller Bulbbul as well. In her picture shared on her Instagram stories, Tripti can be seen giving a tight hug to Karnesh. She added few loved-up emojis on her post reshared from Saurabh Malhotra’s Instagram handle. Saurabh is an associate producer at Clean Slate Filmz. He captioned his post as, “My ❤️,” and tagged Tripti and Karnesh. Looking at the recent post, gossip mills are speculating about the actor-producer duo being in a relationship.

Tript will next be seen in a romantic comedy Rola opposite Vicky Kaushal in 2023. She will also star in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

For more updates on Tripti Dimri, check out this space at India.com.