Triptii Dimri And Vicky Kaushal Team up For Dharma’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, Fans Say ‘Bhabhi 2 is Back’

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's stunning photos from the 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' set have gone viral amid their box office hits - See photos!

Triptii Dimri‘s most recent performance in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga made waves. Despite playing a brief part, the actress left an impression on viewers and is now called the ‘national crush’ by them. For the unversed, Triptii will star in Dharma’s next film ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam‘ with Vicky Kaushal. Recently, a few photos of Triptii and Vicky Kaushal taken on the movie set went viral on social media, and people are gushing over their chemistry.

A Reddit user posted some images of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri rehearsing a love song for their forthcoming film ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam‘ on Sunday. In one of the pictures, Vicky was seen holding Triptii close in his arms. She was dressed in a cute yellow co-ord set, while he looked handsome in white. The two enjoyed an adorable romantic moment in the pink-coloured outfits in the following picture. The duo looked like a vision in a blue outfit as they goofed around in the next picture.

Tripti Dimri-Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Photos From The Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Entalks (@viralentalks)

While Triptii Dimri is getting recognition for her little but important part in Animal, Vicky Kaushal is getting praise for his performance in Sam Bahadur. Their pictures went viral in no time as their fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Both are such amazing actors 🙌.” Another user wrote, “Kya baat hai.” The third user exclaimed, “Bhabhi 2 coming back.”

In addition to Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal, the film, which is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, will also star Ammy Virk, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia in pivotal parts. The movie’s new release date is February 23, 2024; it was originally supposed to come out in August 2023.

