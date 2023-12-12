Home

Triptii Dimri Compares Intimate Scene in Animal With Rape Scene in Bulbbul, Reveals ‘He Promised it Won’t be Vulgar’

Triptii Dimri who plays the role of Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal talks about how she was made to shoot the intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Triptii Dimri on shooting intimate scene in Animal: Triptii Dimri has gained newfound popularity after playing Zoya in Animal, a movie also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features an intimate scene between Ranbir and Triptii which has become a talking point on the internet. In an interview now, the latter spoke about how she was made to shoot the scene and if she was comfortable performing it.

Triptii, who has earlier given som fantastic performances in Netflix movies ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, said both her director and co-star made her feel extremely at ease with the scene. The actor said there were inhibitions but Sandeep made sure that she didn’t have any problem during the shoot. While speaking to Indian Express, Triptii revealed that she was given enough time to mull over the script and when she finally came on the set, there were only four people and all monitors were shut.

Triptii Dimri on Being ‘Comfortable’ Performing the Intimate Scene in Animal

“The day he offered me the film, Sandeep sir had categorically told me, ‘Hey this is the scene I want to shoot; I am looking at it this way. I promise you that it won’t be vulgar, that it will be aesthetically shot. But I have to look for your comfort. So if you are not comfortable, we will think of a different way to do it. But you need to tell me honestly,” she explained.

Triptii added that this scene in Animal was easier to perform than the ‘rape scene’ in Bulbbul which left a traumatic impact on her. She said, “When you sign a project, you do with the understanding of what you are getting into. The rape scene in Bulbull was more traumatic, this wasn’t. There I had to leave behind myself to portray that on screen. When you sign a film, you have to make sure you give your 100 percent.”

Triptii Dimri Reveals The Set Was ‘Closed’ When They Shot The Intimate Scene in Animal

The actor who made her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama ‘Laila Majnu’ went on to appreciate Ranbir for his professionalism. She said he made her comfortable during the filming of the scene when she was extremely nervous. “Ranbir made sure I was comfortable. There was obviously that hiccup, I was nervous, but he made me feel very comfortable. There were literally four people on set. Me Ranbir, the DoP Amit Roy and Sandeep sir. Even the monitors were shut to make sure I am in a comfortable space and doing well. Everything was taken care of,” she said.

Triptii said the set of Animal was a ‘safe place’. She said she was working with people she respected and loved and therefore, it didn’t strike it as a difficult thing to do. The actor revealed that the set was ‘closed’ that day and she was given the right to decide when to say ‘cut’ during the shoot. “I was told that the set is closed and if I feel the need to stop, I could say cut as well. That’s what gave me immense confidence as well,” she mentioned.

In Animal, Triptii’s character Zoya falls in love with Ranbir’s Rannvijay Singh. However, the day he proposes to her for marriage, she breaks down and reveals herself as the mole. It will be interesting to see if the makers will try and fetch her character more in ‘Animal Park’, the next film in the franchise by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. What are your thoughts about the film though?

