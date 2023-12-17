Home

Entertainment

Triptii Dimri Flaunts Her Dance Moves to Ranbir Kapoor’s Song ‘Ghagra,’ Fans Hail ‘Bhabhi 2’ – WATCH

Triptii Dimri Flaunts Her Dance Moves to Ranbir Kapoor’s Song ‘Ghagra,’ Fans Hail ‘Bhabhi 2’ – WATCH

Triptii Dimri burned the dance floor with her raging moves to the tunes of Kapoor siblings Ranbir and Kareena's 'Ghagra' and 'Bole Chudiyan' - Watch energetic performance!

Triptii Dimri Flaunts Her Dance Moves to Ranbir Kapoor's Song 'Ghagra,' Fans Hail 'Bhabhi 2' - WATCH

Triptii Dimri sprang to fame with a breakthrough role in the vengeful actioner Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in addition to Triptii. She has accumulated over a million Instagram followers since then and has continued to make waves. The actor is currently, the focus of attention for every move she makes, and her dance video is the newest hook. Triptii amazed her fans and followers with her groovy moves on her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s song ‘Ghagra‘ from ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Dewaani.’ She shared the video from her friend’s pre-wedding festivity and the internet cannot keep calm.

Trending Now

Triptii Dimri Dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s Song ‘Ghagra’ – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

You may like to read

Triptii Dimri’s dance video went viral in no time. Her social media fans and followers dropped heart-eyes and hearts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Bhabhi 2 can do anything.” The second user wrote, “Internet’s crush for a reason.” The third user commented, “Legends knows her from Laila Majnu , Bulbul and Qala ❤️ (sic).” Many users also loved how she just wanted to enjoy herself while dancing.

She also shared a video of herself dancing to Kareena Kapoor’s popular wedding song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham -‘Bole Chudiya.’ The actor looked breathtaking in a shimmery green cutout gown for the joyous occasion. She completed her look with stunning green drop earrings. The body-hugging gown came with a thigh-high slit.

Triptii Dimri Burns The Dance Floor With ‘Bole Chudiya’ – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

Triptii Dimri’s acting career began with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila Majnu,’ where she impressed movie buffs with her acting abilities. Her prominent appearances in Anushka Sharma-produced movies like Bulbul and Qala cemented her place in Bollywood. However, it was her brief but powerful role in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga that brought her well-earned recognition and success.

Triptii’s next project is an intriguing partnership with Vicky Kaushal. Social media is buzzing after their leaked pictures from a romantic song shot in Croatia. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is producing ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,’ which also stars Ammy Virk with Dimri and Kaushal. She will also star in the ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.