Amid Breakup Rumours, Triptii Dimri Looks Sexiest Best in Green See-Through Dress With Cowl Neckline

Amid Breakup Rumours, Triptii Dimri Looks Sexiest Best in Green See-Through Dress With Cowl Neckline

Triptii Dimri oozes hotness in this see-through green dress that she wore at her film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's wrap-up party! See hot pics.

Amid Breakup Rumours, Triptii Dimri Looks Sexiest Best in Green See-Through Dress With Cowl Neckline

Qla actress Triptii Dimri has been making headlines currently as rumours spark that she and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh have ended their relationship. There are reports by several media portals suggesting Triptti and Karnesh have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted each other’s pictures.

After the news went viral on Sunday, Triptii Dimri was spotted at her film’s wrap-up party in Mumbai. She will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ along with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film is scheduled to be released on August 25. Talking about Triptii’s oh-so-hot look, she wore a green and black see-through dress with a sexy plunging cowl neckline. A video of the actress has gone viral where she flaunts her back in this backless dress.

A look at gorgeous Triptii Dimri:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UHD CONTENTS (@uhdcontents)



Several actors from the industry such as Kim Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sunny Kaushal were also the part of celebration.

Triptii Dimri Reacts to Breakup Rumours

Amidst all, Tripti Dimri shared a cryptic note on her social media after reports about her alleged breakup with Karnesh Sharma went viral. She post her first statement and wrote, “People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy.” (sic)

On the professional front, Triptii got a lot of acclaim for her last performance in Qala which also starred Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. She will be next seen in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna.

