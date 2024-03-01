Triptii Dimri Reveals Her Parents Had Hard Time Accepting Intimate Scenes From Animal

Home

Triptii Dimri had to convince her parents and explain to them the relevance of her scenes in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

New Delhi: Actor Triptii Dimri might have gained newfound popularity after her performance in Animal but the road to this fandom wasn’t easy. In her latest interview, the actor spoke about how she had a hard time explaining to her parents the relevance of her role and the intimate scenes she did alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Triptii said her parents were completely taken aback by her scenes in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. She said she had to have long discussions with them to make them understand her point of view.

Triptii spoke to Vogue India and maintained that she always knew she had a small role in the film but her director made her understand the importance of the role. The actor explained she is going to pick up roles that challenge her skills irrespective of what the audience believes. Triptii said, “I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do.”

She added that she understands the audience’s perspective and respects their decision but she would make choices based on what she wants to do. “I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to,” she said.

Triptii mentioned her parents and how she would deal with her parents. “My parents were completely rattled when they saw it. We had to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial,” she said.

After the massive success of Animal, Triptii has bagged another big film – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and others. Your thoughts on Triptii’s statements?

