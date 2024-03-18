Home

Triptii Dimri is Romancing Vicky Kaushal And Ammy Virk And It’s Supposed be a ‘Bad Newz’ – Out in July!

Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk have teamed up together for a new romantic comedy titled 'Bad Newz', directed by Bandish Bandits fame Anand Tiwari.

Triptii Dimri-Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk on a poster of 'Bad Newz'

Mumbai: It seems like an unlikely comedy with a hint of romance and a hell lot of confusion. Actors Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk have announced their new film together. The trio will be taking over the screens in July this year with a film titled ‘Bad Newz‘, from the makers of ‘Good Newwz’ which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in leading roles. The announcement was made on social media on Monday evening, with a few posters, each one more colourful than the other.

The posters showed confusion, shock, surprise, romance and drama but one thing remained common in all of them – the background featuring sperms. From the looks of it, the story will be set in the same background as that of ‘Good Newwz’. It will be interesting to see if these three actors prove to be as entertaining as the magic that the four of them created in the previous film.

Check out posters of Bad Newz here:

This is Triptii‘s first film after the massive popularity of ‘Animal‘ which gained her a new fandom altogether. The actor is also working alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii is doing another romantic film with Vicky. More details of the same will be out soon. Vicky is currently gearing up to play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ which stars him alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He also has ‘Chaava’ directed by Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar.

Meanwhile, ‘Bad Newz’ is directed by Anand Tiwari who previously directed Amazon Prime’s show ‘Bandish Bandits’. He is also an actor and has featured in many films and TV shows. Are you excited for ‘Bad Newz’ though? The film looks exciting and funny. What do you think?

