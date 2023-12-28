Home

Triptii Dimri Tastes Waterfall in New Video, Fans Say ‘Bhabhi 2 Nature Lover Hai’ – Watch

In a new video which is going viral on the internet, Animal actor Triptii Dimri gives a glimpse of her vacation in the mountains. Check out the viral video and fans' reaction here.

Triptii Dimri viral video: Actor Triptii Dimri has become the new national crush this year after her performance in the blockbuster film ‘Animal’. The actor had a small role but she entertained the audience with her performance and now, the fans are always looking out for anything new that she does. Triptii seems to be on a cozy vacation right now somewhere in the mountains and she has been regularly updating the fans with serene videos from there.

The actor is enjoying every bit of her time amid peace and natural beauty. In her latest video, she takes us on a tour of small lanes fully covered with dry leaves and hidden waterfalls inside forests. She touches the cold water and feels the purity around her. She sits alongside the flowing water and just absorbs all the beauty around it like a true wanderlust. Tripti’s video is a perfect inspiration for those who want to get out of their mundane routine and just tase nature for once.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s viral nature video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

The post is full of comments appreciating Triptii’s love for nature. A fan commented on the video and wrote, “Relaxx gys Bhabhi 2 nature lover hai😂🌱 (sic).” Another comment read, “Water be like: Tune Chhua Water ko Mere, Water se Main water-fall ban gaya (sic).”

The actor has gained newfound popularity after her performance in Animal. She has reportedly bagged Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is currently in its initial stage and the shooting will begin next year. After Qala and Bulbbul, this Bhushan Kumar-produced film is going to be the next big thing for Triptii in the lead role. Are you excited about her Bollywood journey?

