Triptii Dimri’s Family Keeps a Track of Her Instagram Followers? Animal Actress Speaks

Triptii Dimri recently opened about the spike in her Instagram followers post the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal.

Triptii Dimri, who has been turning heads with her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal,’ has suddenly gained massive popularity on Instagram. After the actress’s appearance in the film, Dimri’s Instagram following has skyrocketed. Now, in an interview with News 18, the actress has reacted to the fame she has received and the growth in her Instagram follower count post the success of Animal. The actress said she feels ‘very lucky.’ However, she is ‘not seeking stardom.’

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Triptii’s follower count had increased by 320 per cent in the last few days. With the massive increase, the actress now has a follower count of 3.9 million as opposed to six lakh followers some weeks ago.

Talking about the success and fame Triptii has received, the actress said, “My friends and family are keeping track of my follower count. They keep sending me screenshots every now and then. In fact, every night, I’ve been checking messages on Instagram. It’s a wonderful feeling. You obviously feel great when people watch something you’ve done and they like and appreciate your performance in it. I’m in a good space.”

The actor also revealed that while signing for the Animal, she never thought that she would gain this much attention. “I just wanted to do Animal because the character was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn’t a plan. It just happened, and I feel very lucky and grateful. I’m not seeking stardom,” the actress said.

Before featuring in Animal, Triptii also appeared in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022). Coming back to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Animal, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film has crossed Rs 470 crore in the second week and aims to reach Rs 500 crore.

