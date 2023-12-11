Home

Triptii Dimri’s Parents Were ‘Taken Aback’ With Her Intimate Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor in Animal – THIS Was Their Reaction

Triptii Dimri's parents said that she 'shouldn't have' done the intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Triptii Dimri, who starred in the highly anticipated thriller Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, has received a lot of accolades for her performance as Zoya. She revealed that her parents were taken aback in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. She complied when they told her that they had never seen something such in a movie. They needed some time to get over the incident. They were nevertheless really considerate to her.

Triptii Dimri’s Parents React to Her Intimate Scenes in Animal

Triptii Dimri said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that… but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.”

She told them that she was not doing anything wrong. “It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 per cent honest with the character that I play and I did that, ” she said.

Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring talented actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts, all stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.

In the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a major role that focuses on the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, takes on the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir’s character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays a vital female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

How Triptii Dimri Felt Ease During Intimate Scene?

Triptii Dimri has previously stated that she felt at ease on-site and that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga informed her about every scene while discussing her role. The actor further disclosed that although she is aware that the moments have provoked discussion, people can also be cruel and self-centred. In a scene from Animal, after Zoya from Triptii is discovered to be a mole, Ranbir’s character Rannvijay Singh, or Vijay, orders her to lick his shoe as proof that she really loves him.

