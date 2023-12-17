Home

Triptii Dimri’s Version of Kartik Aaryan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnaama Monologue Forces Fans To Say ‘She Has Come a Long Way’

Recently, an old video of Triptii Dimri is doing round on the internet. The Animal fame can be seen doing a long monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Triptii Dimri aced Kartik Aaryan’s Monologue

Animal fame Triptii Dimri has been grabbing the headlines after the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie. Since the actress has received massive fame, fans have dug an old video of the actress where she can be seen doing a long monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered massive appreciation from the fans. In the clip, the actress can be seen nailing the female version of the monologue on the YouTube channel of Vipra Dialogues.

For the unversed, Kartik Aryan gained fame and recognition for his iconic monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). The rant centred on contemporary relationships, where Kartik’s character expresses his views on taking on the traditional male role in the relationship. The romantic comedy was released in 2011.

Now, an old throwback video of Triptii Dimri is doing rounds on the internet where she can be seen performing the same monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama as a female response. The video garnered a massive response from the fans. For the unversed, before becoming an actor, Triptii used features in funny videos on YouTube. In one of these videos, Triptii goes on an extensive monologue discussing topics such as sex, relationships, and her experiences as a woman in a relationship.

Several fans took to the comment section and expressed appreciation for the actress. While one fan said “This video is about to go viral. Let’s take a moment of silence for those claiming to know her from Animal, Bulbul, Laila Majnu, etc. Only the real legends understand the true essence of her savage reply to PKP.” Another wrote, “I remember watching it in 2017… so the ranting girl is Triptii Dimri… (laughing face emoticons) this clip is now viral again because of her appearance in the Animal movie as Zoya aka Bhabhi 2. She has come a long way.”

Coming to Triptii’s work front, the actress’s recent release Animal is minting massive money at the box office. Also, with the appreciation Triptii has received her Instagram following has skyrocketed.

