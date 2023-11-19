Home

Trisha Calls Leo Actor Mansoor Ali ‘Pathetic’ After His ‘Bedroom Scene’ Comment For Her – See Post!

Trisha swear to never work with her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali who made shocking remarks on learning that there would be no 'bedroom scene' with her.

Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha Krishnan’s co-star in Leo, has come under fire for his ‘rape’ remark. He claimed that upon discovering he was working with Trisha, he had expected a ‘bedroom scene,’ but she had not even been introduced to him on the sets. For the unversed, Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan recently starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. They each played significant parts in the movie but didn’t share any screen time.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s ‘Vile And Disgusting’ Remark

Social media came across a video of Mansoor Ali from one of his interviews, in which he was purportedly making offensive remarks against Trisha. He said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir.”

Trisha Responds to ‘Sexist, Disrespectful, Misogynistic’ Remark

Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) in response to Mansoor’s statement and wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Trisha REACTS to Mansoor Ali Khan’s Remark:

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

How Mansoor Ali Khan Defends His ‘Bedroom Scene’ Remark?

After Trisha, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and other celebrities criticised Mansoor’s remark. Following this, he issued a lengthy statement that read, “Ah.. My kids informed me that they had heard on the news that I had mistreated Trisha in the press meet. To be honest, I complimented her at that press conference. In the Leo movie, Trisha is treated similarly to how Hanuman moved the mountain Chiranjeevi. I made the comment in jest. Some have purposefully sliced it and presented it to Trisha in an alternative format.”

“I am not the kind of person who is afraid of all this fuss. Today, politicians in prominent positions are among the heroines who have collaborated with me. Several of the heroines settled down and married wealthy businessmen,” he added.

“My daughter Dil Rupa is a huge fan of yours. I also have two more daughters. They want to get married. I have to support that. Those who have acted with me know very well how I respect women. Some people have angered Trisha by misrepresenting this. There is much work to be done in the world. So focus on your work. Thank you!” concluded Mansoor Ali’s statement.

In addition to Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Leo also starred Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. The actioner marked Vijay and Kanagaraj’s reunion following the 2021 hit film, Master.

