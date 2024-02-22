Home

Trisha Files Defamation Case Against Former AIADMK Functionary A.V. Raju, Sends Legal Notice

Actor Trisha posted a defamation notice, sent by her lawyers to former AIADMK member AV Raju, on her social media account.

Chennai: South actress Trisha Krishna is hitting the headlines after she lashed out at ex-AIADMK member AV Raju for passing demeaning comments against her to the public. Now, in the latest development in the case, the actress has filed a defamation case against the politician and a notice has been sent in the same. The actress took to social media to share pictures of the defamation notice her lawyers sent to Raju on Wednesday.

The statement pertains to his recent interaction with the press, where he asserted that his remarks about Trisha were misconstrued and taken out of context. In the legal notice, Trisha’s lawyer asked the politician to compensate the actress. However, the actress did not show the amount she asked for it. Raju has also been instructed to refrain from making any further defamatory statements regarding Trisha, to ensure the removal of all published articles across various media platforms, and to issue an unconditional apology to her within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

Further, the notice also claimed that if the the politician fails to do what has been asked in the notice, then the actress has the full right to proceed with criminal and civil action against Raju. The notice also claimed that the politician would be liable for all costs after that. Meanwhile, Raju is yet to reply on the matter.

Take a look at the notice here:

What was the matter?

Recently, AV Raju was expelled from aIADMK after he alleged that Trisha was brought to a hotel at a certain amount. Responding to his allegations on X, Trisha had written, “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

Trisha’s Upcoming Project

Trisha is all set to enthral her audience as she will return to Telugu cinema after years. The actress will share the screen with Chiranjeevi. Also, she will feature in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan.

