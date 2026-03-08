Home

Trisha Krishnan breaks silence, takes indirect dig at Parthiban’s ‘Kundavai stay home’ remark, ‘It just makes…’

Trisha Krishnan addresses online trolling and controversial comments made about her at a recent event. She subtly responds to Parthiban’s remark while emphasizing dignity and composure.

Trisha Krishnan recently spoke out after her name and picture became the subject of attention at a high-profile event. Instead of naming anyone directly, she addressed the situation with calm and poise, subtly responding to remarks aimed at her. Her statement on X highlighted that intelligence cannot be forced through a microphone and that crude comments often reveal more about the speaker than the person they target.

What did Trisha Krishnan say?

Trisha took to social media on Sunday evening to clarify the situation. She wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.” She added, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.

A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder.Crude words… — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 8, 2026

Parthiban’s remarks about Trisha

The comments she indirectly addressed were made by filmmaker and her Ponniyin Selvan co-star R Parthiban at the Galatta Awards. When asked about actors he had worked with, a photo of Trisha appeared on the screen and Parthiban quipped, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.” The remark quickly circulated online and triggered discussions about professionalism and respect.

Vijay and Trisha’s public appearance

Trisha was recently seen alongside actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay at a reception ceremony, sparking online conversations. While Vijay carried a flower bouquet, Trisha interacted warmly with guests, hugging and shaking hands before walking together with Vijay to the stage. They also posed for pictures and left the venue at the same time, creating a media stir.

The public attention around Vijay and Trisha comes shortly after Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for divorce in Chennai. She has sought an interim order to remain in their Chennai residence. Vijay married Sangeeta in June 1998 in the UK and later in Chennai in August 1999.

The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Alongside handling personal matters, Vijay is preparing to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu elections and has been actively holding rallies across the state. Trisha’s measured response reinforces her focus on dignity and professionalism while subtly addressing ongoing controversies without escalating them publicly.

