By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Trisha Krishnan celebrates rumoured boyfriend Thalapathy Vijay’s victory by doing THIS – See pics
As Thalapathy Vijay becomes the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan celebrates him in an elegant seafoam blue and gold saree paired with a cream blouse. Check pictures inside.
South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, whose full name is Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay, has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday following his massive success in his debut election. Before Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, his rumoured girlfriend, actress Trisha Krishnan arrived in Chennai to witness the special moment and celebrate him at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thalapathy Vijay entered politics and contested his first election this year, with his party, TVK, emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With this victory, Vijay has created history by becoming Chief Minister in his very first electoral battle, marking a major milestone in Tamil Nadu politics.
Watch Trisha Krishnan’s video supporting Vijay:
Shocking
Actress #TrishaKrishnan and her mother are seated in the front row alongside #JosephVijay’s parents at the swearing-in ceremony.#CMJosephVijay#ThalapathyForever #TVKVijay pic.twitter.com/9mw9vBSQVH
— Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) May 10, 2026
For the special occasion, Trisha Krishnan wore an elegant seafoam blue and gold saree paired with a cream blouse as she headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for Thalapathy Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. She completed her traditional look with a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and accessorised it with jewellery featuring red ruby stones. Trisha kept her makeup subtle, with eyeliner, kajal, and a tiny bindi adding to her graceful appearance. When a media person remarked that it was a “big day for Tamil Nadu,” Trisha responded with a wide smile, saying, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward.” Her mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied her. However, the duo did not respond to further questions from the media.
There is speculation that Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan may officially announce their relationship in public. Reports have claimed that the two have been dating for some time, and rumours intensified in February after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce. According to reports, she alleged that the actor was involved with a prominent actress, further fueling speculation about Vijay’s rumoured relationship with Trisha.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK chief Vijay takes oath as CM, actor Trisha arrives at venue
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.