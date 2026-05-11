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Trisha Krishnan comfirms relationship with Thalapathy Vijay after he becomes Tamil Nadu CM? Check her statement

Trisha Krishnan comfirms relationship with Thalapathy Vijay after he becomes Tamil Nadu CM? Check her statement

After Thalapathy Vijay becomes the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his rumoured girlfriend, actress Trisha Krishnan gives solid hints of letting the world know about her and his relationship. Check the viral post here.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's love story (PC: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay has officially become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after taking oath on May 10. The superstar’s political debut has created massive buzz across the state and the film industry. Among those present at the historic swearing-in ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai was actress Trisha Krishnan, who grabbed attention with her elegant traditional look. She wore a sea-green-blue saree paired with a white gajra hairstyle for the special occasion. As she entered the venue, Trisha smiled warmly and waved at the paparazzi, sparking excitement among fans and social media users. The actress has been rumoured to be dating Vijay since the release of Leo, and her presence at the ceremony further fueled discussions online. Now, Trisha has finally shared her first reaction to Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Trisha Krishnan’s first reaction following the swearing-in ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has now surfaced online. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Trisha expressed her happiness over Thalapathy Vijay’s victory. During a conversation with Times Now, Trisha congratulated Vijay on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and said, “Many congratulations. I am very happy.” Not just that, she also gave an official confirmation of her and Vijay’s relationship by soft launching the bond on her Instagram. She wrote, “The love is always louder”, while sharing the pictures in the same saree she wore for Vijay.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan celebrates rumoured boyfriend Thalapathy Vijay’s victory by doing THIS – See pics

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It is worth noting that when Thalapathy Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan was present at the ceremony and appeared visibly happy throughout the event. Standing by Vijay’s side during one of the most important and historic moments of his life, Trisha celebrated his victory with warmth and enthusiasm. Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay’s mother and sisters with hugs during the swearing-in ceremony. Fans were delighted to witness the actress’s close bond with Vijay’s family, and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media.

Speaking of Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay, they are not only friends but also co-actors. They have worked together in several films, including “Thirupachi,” “Aathi,” “Kuruvi,” and “Leo.” In all of these films, Trisha and Thalapathy’s pairing has received immense love from fans.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan net worth: From luxury car collection to grand house in Chennai; here’s what Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend owns

Talking about Vijay’s family, he married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999. They have two children, a son named Jason Sanjay and a daughter named Divya Sasha. In March 2026, Sornalingam filed for divorce from Vijay after 27 years of marriage.

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