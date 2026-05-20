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Trisha Krishnan drops major hint about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in her latest post? Says For the win…

Trisha Krishnan drops major hint about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in her latest post? Says ‘For the win…’

A recent post by Trisha Krishnan has quickly gone viral as fans try to decode her caption and visuals. The update has triggered conversations across social media platforms, with users sharing different theories about its meaning.

Trisha Krishnan Karuppu BTS post (PC: Twitter)

Trisha Krishnan has once again become the center of online discussion after her latest Instagram post from the sets of Karuppu. The actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos that quickly caught attention from fans. The post came at a time when the film is already doing well in theatres and gaining strong support from audiences. Trisha, who has been active in South cinema for over two decades, appeared happy and relaxed as she celebrated the success of the film with her co-star Suriya. While the visuals were widely shared, it was her caption that created an even bigger wave of curiosity across social media platforms.

What did Trisha Krishnan write in her post?

The main reason behind the online buzz was Trisha’s caption, which read “My magical May said one more for the win. Just God things #Karuppu”. The simple line immediately sparked multiple interpretations among fans. Many users felt she was referring to the success of Karuppu, which has been performing strongly at the box office.

Others, however, believed there could be a deeper meaning connected to recent discussions around actor and Tamil Nadu political figure C Joseph Vijay. Some social media comments even suggested that her words might be hinting at both cinematic success and political developments, which added fuel to the speculation.

See Trisha Krishnan’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

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How is Karuppu performing at the box office?

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has been receiving a positive response from audiences since its release. The film reportedly collected around Rs 95 crore net in India within just five days which reflects its strong theatrical run. The success of the movie has also contributed to Trisha’s growing list of recent hits including Ponniyin Selvan I, II, Leo and Good Bad Ugly. Her performance alongside Suriya has been especially appreciated as fans enjoyed seeing the duo share screen space after a long gap. Their chemistry in the film has become one of the talking points among moviegoers.

Also read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

Why are Vijay and Trisha being discussed again?

The conversation around Trisha’s post also brought back long standing social media discussions about her association with Tamil superstar and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The two actors have worked together in popular films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and later reunited in Leo. Over the years they have often been linked online though neither has ever responded to such claims.

Their appearance together at a wedding reception in Chennai earlier added to the speculation while Vijay’s personal life updates also kept the topic alive in public discussion. During his political campaign Vijay also faced commentary from opposition leaders regarding his association with Trisha which further increased attention around them in the media.

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