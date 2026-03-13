Home

Trisha Krishnan once said Thalapathy Vijay is home, talked about love and comfort with him

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are one of Kollywood’s most popular onscreen pairs and are rumoured to be dating. An old interview of Trisha goes viral where she calls Vijay 'home'. Read the full article.

The rumours about Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay caught attention when the two arrived in the same car for a wedding reception in Chennai last week. The event was for the son of producers Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh. This came shortly after news that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025, which became public in February 2026. Amid all this, an old video of Trisha and Vijay praising each other has gone viral on social media.

Trisha and Vijay worked together again in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo after 15 years. At the film’s success meet, they openly appreciated each other. Trisha said, “Vijay…it was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love, and friendship. In my 20-year-career, the most long-term journey I had with a co-star was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but a person.” “Leo set was like that. I used to tell Lokesh, ‘It doesn’t feel like work – we all work much.’ But we were…it felt like a vacation,” she added.

Vijay also praised Trisha, saying, “It’s not easy for a young actress to stay at the top for 20 years, but Trisha did it with energy and beauty. She is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes to her.”

Trisha and Vijay are one of Kollywood’s most popular onscreen pairs. From hits like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have always entertained fans. Their reunion in Leo after 15 years has excited fans all over again.

