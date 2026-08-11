After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark, Trisha Krishnan posts cryptic message as CM Vijay angle draws attention: ‘Drama at this age…’

Trisha Krishnan has broken her silence on social media following the controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin’s alleged remarks about her and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. Her latest posts have caught attention online.

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Trisha Krishnan (PC: Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan has once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm, although this time she has not addressed the controversy directly. The actor recently returned to Instagram after staying quiet amid the row surrounding Udhayanidhi Stalin and comments he allegedly made about her and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Instead of issuing a statement, Trisha chose to share a couple of posts that were cryptic enough to get people talking. The timing was enough for fans and social media users to connect the posts with the controversy. However, Trisha did not name Udhayanidhi, Vijay, or anyone else in either of the messages. Her posts come days after Udhayanidhi was briefly arrested and questioned over the remarks, before being released on bail.

Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic posts on Instagram

Trisha Krishnan’s first social media activity was a post celebrating her grandmother’s 98th birthday. She later shared two messages on her Instagram Stories that immediately caught attention.

Read more: No divorce for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and wife Sangeetha as she takes back petition via video call

One of the posts read, “Drama at this age is embarrassing … Go make some money and find peace.” She shared it with an emoji, but did not add any explanation or reference to the ongoing controversy. Another Instagram story said, “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for.”

What is Udhayanidhi Stalin and Trisha Krishnan controversy?

The controversy began during a gathering in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu linked to the Cauvery water dispute. During the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by people in the crowd chanting Trisha’s name. He then made a remark that was widely interpreted as having a double meaning involving the actor. He later indicated that he was referring to Cauvery water.

The comment triggered strong reactions, particularly because it involved Trisha and came in the middle of political tensions surrounding Vijay, who is now Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.

Udhayanidhi was subsequently detained and questioned by police before being released. He has defended himself and alleged that the case was being used to divert attention from the Cauvery water issue.

Trisha Krishnan’s mother also shares cryptic post: ‘Mind your business’

Trisha Krishnan’s mother, Uma Krishnan Ganapathy, also shared a cryptic post titled “Last one best one.” The Instagram story reads, “do workouts, do skincare, smell nice, drink water, make money, be nice to people, mind your business.” Trisha Krishnan returned to Instagram to celebrate her grandmother’s 98th birthday. She shared pictures from the family celebration for all her fans, including moments with her mother and grandmother.

For now, Trisha has not directly addressed the remarks or named anyone in her latest posts. Her decision to let the cryptic messages speak for themselves, however, has left social media users debating whether they were simply general thoughts or a subtle response to the controversy.