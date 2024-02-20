Home

Trisha Krishnan Slams Former AIADMK Member AV Raju For His Derogatory Remarks, ‘Low Lives, Despicable Human Being’

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan recently lost her cool while dealing with former AIADMK member AV Raju who claimed that the actress agreed to make a visit to a resort for a specific amount.

Chennai: Trisha Krishnan, a popular actress down south had recently lashed out at ex-AIADMK member AV Raju for passing on derogatory comments against her on a public platform. This was not the first time Trisha had been experiencing this earlier, Mansoor Ali Khan had also made disgusting comments on Trisha on social media. Read along.

Trisha Furious at Ex-AIADMK Member AV Raju

The LEO actress recently shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) where she wrote, “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic).”

Take a look at Trisha Krishnan’s Twitter Post:

It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain https://t.co/dcxBo5K7vL assured,necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department. — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 20, 2024

Why Is Trisha Angry At Former AIADMK Member?

AV Raju, who was recently ousted from the party, claimed that Trisha was taken to a resort at the behest of an MLA in exchange for a specific sum of money. Cheran, a filmmaker filed for an arrest warrant against AV Raju for falsely accusing Trisha Krishnan and spreading rumours against her without any evidence.

On X (Twitter) the actor wrote, “I strongly condemn… The law and police must take action against those who, without evidence, defame members of the film industry in public. I trust that the actors’ association, including Vishal and Karthi, will take appropriate and necessary actions (sic).”

Netizens Furious At Ex-AIDMK Member, Trisha Gets Support From Her Fans

While the Ponniyin Selvan actress was backed up by her fans, a user on X wrote, “We stand with You @trishtrashers mam don’t know why these politicians are targeting you (sic).” Another X user commented, “We are with you Maam. Don’t worry no one will ever believe anyone. U are such a Gem of a person & a bold woman (sic).” The third user penned, “#WeSupportTrisha Don’t feel trish stay positive @trishtrashers (sic).” The fourth comment read, “More power to you Trish (sic).” Another comment read, “That’s a fitting reply(sic).”

Mansoor Ali Khan Makes Derogatory Comments On Trisha Krishnan

This was not the first time Trisha was attacked by passing on exploitative comments Earlier, Mansoor Ali Khan who worked alongside Trisha Krishnan in the film LEO passed on hideous comments about Trisha last year, in November. While interacting with social media Mansoor talked about exploitative sequels with Trisha.

To this, Trisha took to her social media handle and shared a post that read, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind (sic).”

