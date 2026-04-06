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Trisha Krishnan talks about the meaning of LOVE amid relationship rumours with Vijay: Growth looks like...

Trisha Krishnan talks about the meaning of LOVE amid relationship rumours with Vijay: ‘Growth looks like…’

Amid relationship rumour with actor Vijay, actress Trisha Krishnan shared thoughtful posts about love, peace, and personal growth, saying that love gives meaning to life. Take a look at the full post.

Trisha Krishnan talks about LOVE amid relationship rumours with Vijay

Actress Trisha Krishnan is currently getting more attention for her personal life than her films. She is being linked to superstar Thalapathy Vijay, and rumours about their relationship are spreading widely. There have been no major updates about Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan. Meanwhile, his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has reportedly decided to file for divorce, citing his closeness with Trisha as the reason. Amid dating rumours and reports of being seen at several public events with the actor, Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic post about love and peace. She posted it on her Instagram, which has led fans to make different speculations.

Trisha Krishnan shared an image quote on her Instagram story. It read, “Love isn’t everything, yet without love, nothing has meaning.” She also shared a video that said, “I am at a stage in my life where I don’t argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you are absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don’t care enough to convince you. I’ve learnt something important – peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves your access or your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings. They are an invitation to drain yourself. So I decline, smile, and keep my peace. Growth looks like this. Not loud, reactive, just unbothered”.

Take a look at the post:

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay have remained one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in films like Ghilli and Leo.

Talking about Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam’s divorce, she filed a divorce petition in a family court in Chengalpattu district under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, where she claimed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down and alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with an unnamed actress.

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