Trisha Krishnan’s love-filled birthday wish for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, shuts down breakup rumours: ‘To the person…’

Trisha Krishnan’s warm birthday wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has captured the attention of fans across social media. Her affectionate message quickly went viral, with many praising the long-time bond shared by the popular stars.

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Trisha Krishnan's birthday post for CM Vijay (PC: Instagram)

C Joseph Vijay’s 52nd birthday was always expected to be a major talking point among fans, but one particular message ended up grabbing more attention than most. While social media was flooded with wishes from celebrities, political leaders, and admirers, many people noticed the absence of a birthday post from Trisha Krishnan, a co-star who has shared a close professional association with Vijay over the years. As hours passed, speculation began to spread online, with fans wondering why Trisha had remained silent. The curiosity only grew stronger as rumours and theories started circulating across social media platforms. However, the actress eventually broke her silence with a heartfelt message that instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of Vijay’s birthday celebrations.

Trisha Krishnan’s heartfelt birthday wish for Vijay

A day after Vijay’s birthday, Trisha Krishnan took to social media to share a special post dedicated to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor. Along with a photograph featuring the two together, she wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it,HBD, 00.00.” The simple yet affectionate message quickly caught the attention of fans, and followers. The post was widely shared across platforms, with many fans describing it as sweet, genuine, and heartfelt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishnan shares late birthday post for Vijay amid unfollow rumours

Trisha Krishnan’s message arrived after a day filled with speculation about why she had not publicly wished Vijay on his birthday. Some social media users had even questioned whether there had been a change in their friendship after reports emerged about her allegedly unfollowing him on Instagram. Vijay, who turned 52 on June 22, 2026, did not receive a public wish from Trisha on the day, sparking online chatter among fans. However, on June 23, 2026, she posted a cute picture along with her birthday message, putting an end to the rumours.

Fans react as the post goes viral

Trisha Krishnan birthday post effectively put many of those rumours to rest. Fans welcomed the gesture and celebrated the bond between the two stars, who have worked together in several successful films over the years. One fan on Instagram wrote, “Finally the wish has come”, another commented, “Too sweet (with red hearts)”, another fan wrote, “WISHING U BOTH A LOT OF LOVE N HAPPINESS FOREVER.”

What began as a simple birthday wish soon turned into a viral social media moment for all the fans. C Joseph Vijay received greetings from several leading personalities on his 52nd birthday, which also marked his first birthday as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.