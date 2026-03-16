Trisha Krishnan’s Net Worth: Inside the actress’s Rs 7 crore Chennai home, Rs 6 crore Hyderabad property and her multi-crore lifestyle

Trisha Krishnan’s Net Worth: Few actresses in South Indian cinema have enjoyed the kind of longevity and popularity that Trisha Krishnan has built over the years. From her early breakthrough roles to becoming one of the most recognisable faces across Tamil and Telugu films, the actress has remained a powerful presence in the industry for more than two decades.

Alongside her successful film career, Trisha has also built an enviable lifestyle that reflects her stature as one of the most established stars in the South Indian film industry. Fans often remain curious about the actress’s personal life, especially her elegant home in Chennai and the wealth she has accumulated over the years.

From a stylish residence in one of the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods to an impressive net worth backed by blockbuster films and brand endorsements, Trisha’s life away from the screen mirrors the success she has achieved on it.

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Rs 7 crore Chennai home

Trisha Krishnan owns a luxurious residence in one of Chennai’s most exclusive residential areas. The neighbourhood is known for housing several prominent film personalities as well as influential business leaders, making it one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.

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According to reports, the actress’s Chennai property is estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore. The house stands out for its tasteful design that combines modern architecture with subtle South Indian influences.

The exterior of the home features a sophisticated façade and a grand entrance that instantly catches the eye. Large windows are thoughtfully positioned across the structure, allowing natural sunlight to flood the interiors and create a bright, welcoming atmosphere throughout the day.

Elegant interiors that blend comfort with luxury

Step inside the house and the interiors reveal a carefully curated living space that balances elegance with comfort. The living room, in particular, reflects understated luxury.

High-end furniture pieces, soft ambient lighting and thoughtfully chosen décor elements give the space a refined yet warm character. Rather than being overly extravagant, the design focuses on simplicity and elegance.

The bedrooms follow a similar theme of comfort and sophistication. Each room is designed with spacious layouts and features walk-in closets along with attached bathrooms, creating a private and relaxing environment for the actress.

The home also includes a dedicated entertainment area where Trisha can unwind, host friends or spend quality time with family away from her busy filming schedule.

Trisha Krishnan’s Hyderabad property adds to her luxury portfolio

Apart from her Chennai residence, Trisha reportedly owns another lavish property in Hyderabad.

This bungalow, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore, is located in a premium residential zone known for offering privacy and exclusivity. The property features modern interiors with stylish bedrooms, spacious hallways adorned with chandeliers and wooden detailing, and luxurious bathrooms designed with spa-like elements.

Together, these properties reflect the actress’s taste for sophisticated living while maintaining a sense of warmth and comfort.

Trisha Krishnan’s net worth and film salary

Financially, Trisha Krishnan remains one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. According to reports, the actress has an estimated net worth of around $10 million. She reportedly charges more than Rs 3 crore per film, making her one of the most sought-after leading ladies in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

In addition to her film fees, Trisha also earns a significant amount through brand endorsements and public appearances. These multiple income streams have helped her build a strong financial portfolio over the years.

With a celebrated career, loyal fan following and a lifestyle that reflects years of success, Trisha Krishnan continues to remain one of the most influential stars in South Indian cinema.