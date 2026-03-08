Home

Trisha Krishnan’s Ponniyin Selvan co-star Parthiban takes dig at her rumoured relationship with Thalapathy Vijay, ‘Kundavai should be…’

A comment by Parthiban referencing the iconic Kundavai character has sparked fresh conversation online as fans connect it to the ongoing rumours involving Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan once again found herself at centre of online conversation after comment made by her Ponniyin Selvan co star R. Parthiban. The statement referring to her iconic character Kundavai quickly spread across social media while fans linked remark to ongoing rumours about her equation with TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay.

Speculation around Vijay and Trisha gained momentum after both appeared together at wedding reception in Chennai. Public appearance attracted attention since reports about personal issues in Vijay marriage had already surfaced earlier. Conversation intensified when Parthiban delivered witty line during awards event which many interpreted as playful dig connected to those rumours.

Parthiban’s viral Kundavai remark

During event organised by Galatta Awards, Parthiban faced question regarding Trisha who played Princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan films. The actor responded instantly with humorous remark that soon circulated widely online.

He said “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.” Clip from event travelled rapidly across social platforms. Some viewers reacted with laughter while others debated meaning behind comment. Few users even pointed out that Parthiban himself separated from former spouse Seetha years ago though both continue maintaining cordial relationship.

Check out Prthiban’s viral video here

After Samuthrakani, parthiben becomes the second person from Kollywood to condemn the illicit relationship of @TVKVijayHQ Parthiben guts இந்த குந்தவையை வீட்டுலையே குந்த வைக்குறது நல்லது, மத்தவங்க குடும்பத்தை காலி பண்ணிக்கிட்டு இருக்கா pic.twitter.com/C74z6mE2QW — ஈரோடு சிவகிரி (@yetuyegambaram) March 8, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay’s statement during the Women’s Day event

Around same period Vijay addressed supporters during programme organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Without directly mentioning rumours he acknowledged recent discussions surrounding his personal life while urging followers to stay calm.

Parthiban social media post sparks more debate

Soon after Vijay remarks Parthiban posted message on social media which many believed carried subtle response. Post emphasised importance of women while referencing symbolic connection with earth.

He wrote, “It’s WORTH! Worth & worth! Because women is another EARTH. We call the earth Bhuma Devi. We do not call it Sama Nathan by a man’s name. No matter who he is he is born from a woman even if he is Shiva his power is a women a! Happy WOMEN’S DAY!” Statement triggered mixed reactions with many users discussing whether post indirectly commented on ongoing rumours.

It’s WORTH ! Worth & worth!

Because women is another EARTH .

பூமியை நாம்

பூமா தேவி என்றே அழைக்கிறோம்.

சாமா நாதன் என்று ஆணின் பெயர் கொண்டு அழைப்பதில்லை.

எவனோ even அவன் எமனோ அவனை

ஈன்றதும் ஒரு பெண்ணே,

சிவனே ஆனாலும் அவனின் சக்தி ஒரு women-ஏ !

Happy WOMEN’S DAY ! pic.twitter.com/N361cQEWbX — Radhakrishnan Parthiban (@rparthiepan) March 7, 2026

Professional connection between Trisha and Parthiban

Trisha and Parthiban previously shared screen space in Ponniyin Selvan saga directed by Mani Ratnam. Trisha portrayed Princess Kundavai while Parthiban appeared as Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar. Both performances received strong appreciation from audiences.

Outside franchise Trisha built impressive career through films such as 96, Ghilli, Leo and more. Parthiban meanwhile earned recognition for experimental cinema including Iravin Nizhal.

