Trishala Dutt, the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt has lost oodles of weight and transformed into a hot diva. The star kid is a psychotherapist by profession and a self-described fashionista. On Monday, Trishala took to her social media to flaunt her stretch marks in a sexy white bralette with matching pants. While sharing the pic, the gorgeous girl spoke about her bittersweet experience of having a transformation. She has shared insights about her body and how she feels fabulous in a natural look.Also Read - Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Flaunts Hot Figure in Green Body-Hugging Satin Dress, See Stunning Transformation Pics

Trishala Dutt, who is quite active on social media, wrote, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars. It’s also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength & capacity to fulfil certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of “fullness”, happiness. Instead, it was destroying me. – I’m glad I healed from that. They’re not ideal, they’re not what I wanted, but they’re what I got. And they’re my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly 🐅”. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Elder Daughter Trishala Dutt Shares Her Wedding Plans With Fans - Read On

Take a look at the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt)

Also Read - Trishala Dutt Celebrates Birthday With 'Papa Dukes', Uses Funny Instagram Filter on Sanjay Dutt

Manyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s wife, also reacted to these photos of her. She posted fire and heart emoji. Trishala’s verified profile has over 593K followers on the photo-sharing website. She is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma.