Trishala Dutt Hosts Holiday Party For Friends in All Black Outfit Ahead of Christmas 2022 -PICS

Trishala Dutt wore a sexy all-black dress with a jacket at her Christmas Holidays party. See pics

Trishala Dutt Hosts Holiday Party For Friends in All Black Outfit Ahead of Christmas 2022 -PICS

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is all set to welcome Christmas 2022 as her Holidays have begun. She kickstarted her Christmas and New York holidays with a great bash for friends. On Sunday night, Trishala hosted a holiday work party and kept amazing food, drinks and decorated the place to give Christmas vibes. While sharing the pics on Instagram, Trisha wrote, “Happy Holidays IG Fam 🎄🎅🏻 last night I had the pleasure of hosting our holiday work party/dinner which turned out AMAZING 🎁 It was SO much fun that I was barely on my phone. That’s how you know it was a great time 🤪🍸🥂🕺🏻🍷🥃”.

For the party, Trishala Dutt wore a sexy all-black dress, black jacket and black stockings with black shoes. She posed in front of a big Christmas tree and in the night it lit up.

A look at Trishala Dutt’s pics from Holiday party

On the personal front, Trishala is Sanjay and late Richa Sharma’s daughter. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.