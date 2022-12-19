Top Recommended Stories
Trishala Dutt Hosts Holiday Party For Friends in All Black Outfit Ahead of Christmas 2022 -PICS
Trishala Dutt wore a sexy all-black dress with a jacket at her Christmas Holidays party. See pics
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is all set to welcome Christmas 2022 as her Holidays have begun. She kickstarted her Christmas and New York holidays with a great bash for friends. On Sunday night, Trishala hosted a holiday work party and kept amazing food, drinks and decorated the place to give Christmas vibes. While sharing the pics on Instagram, Trisha wrote, “Happy Holidays IG Fam 🎄🎅🏻 last night I had the pleasure of hosting our holiday work party/dinner which turned out AMAZING 🎁 It was SO much fun that I was barely on my phone. That’s how you know it was a great time 🤪🍸🥂🕺🏻🍷🥃”.
For the party, Trishala Dutt wore a sexy all-black dress, black jacket and black stockings with black shoes. She posed in front of a big Christmas tree and in the night it lit up.
A look at Trishala Dutt’s pics from Holiday party
On the personal front, Trishala is Sanjay and late Richa Sharma’s daughter. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.
