Trishala Dutt Hot Photos: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has been on the top of Google searches – all because of her hot and sensational Instagram posts. Ever since Trishala made her Instagram profile public, she has been treating her followers with jaw-dropping pictures in sizzling outfits. For those who don't know Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist by profession and a self-described fashionista. On Monday, Trishala faded away the blues with her scorching hot pictures in a bright orange silk midi dress that has a cowl neckline detail.

Trishala's dress also has thin adjustable straps with a cross at the back. She carried a gold Channel shoulder sling bag, a big diamond rock ring and a rose gold watch with her look. Fans called her 'queen' and 'royal' in the comment section. While sharing the pics, the star kid captioned, "we've arrived 🔥 #leoseason".

A look at Trishala Dutt’s hot and sizzling pics in an orange dress

A few days ago, Trishala shared a pic flaunting her stretch marks. She looked all glammed up in a white co-ord set, faunting red marks on her arms. She had written, "My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it's growth that now has left permanent tears/scars."

On the personal front, Trishala is Sanjay and late Richa Sharma’s daughter. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.