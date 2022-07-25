Trishala Dutt Hot Photos: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has been on the top of Google searches – all because of her hot and sensational Instagram posts. Ever since Trishala made her Instagram profile public, she has been treating her followers with jaw-dropping pictures in sizzling outfits. For those who don’t know Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist by profession and a self-described fashionista. On Monday, Trishala faded away the blues with her scorching hot pictures in a bright orange silk midi dress that has a cowl neckline detail.Also Read - Trishala Dutt Flaunts Her Stretch Marks in White Bralette, Says ‘I Wear Proudly’ – See Pic
Trishala’s dress also has thin adjustable straps with a cross at the back. She carried a gold Channel shoulder sling bag, a big diamond rock ring and a rose gold watch with her look. Fans called her ‘queen’ and ‘royal’ in the comment section. While sharing the pics, the star kid captioned, “we’ve arrived 🔥 #leoseason”. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Flaunts Hot Figure in Green Body-Hugging Satin Dress, See Stunning Transformation Pics
A look at Trishala Dutt’s hot and sizzling pics in an orange dress
Trishala Dutt Looks Fire in Sexy Orange Satin Mini Dress With Cowl Neckline
Trishala Dutt Looks Fire in Sexy Orange Satin Mini Dress With Cowl Neckline
A few days ago, Trishala shared a pic flaunting her stretch marks. She looked all glammed up in a white co-ord set, faunting red marks on her arms. She had written, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Elder Daughter Trishala Dutt Shares Her Wedding Plans With Fans - Read On
Trishala Dutt’s stretch marks
On the personal front, Trishala is Sanjay and late Richa Sharma’s daughter. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.