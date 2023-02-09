Home

Entertainment

Trishala Dutt Sets The Internet on Fire With Latest Hot Pic in Bright Orange Mini Dress

Trishala Dutt Sets The Internet on Fire With Latest Hot Pic in Bright Orange Mini Dress

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt turns heads with her latest look in hot and sexy orange mini dress with plunging neckline. Check out here

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has been sharing her drool-worthy pics almost every day. She never misses a chance to treat her fans with jaw-dropping pictures in sizzling outfits. On Thursday, the internet sensation gave a glimpse of her special night where she wore a sexy plunging neckline orange mini dress. For those who don’t know Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist by profession and a self-described fashionista. With a cowl neckline and thin straps, the star kid knows how to flaunt her beauty and hotness simultaneously.

Trishala Dutt opened her hair and kept them in front. She wore a golden broad chain watch and a big stone diamond ring for the outing.

You may like to read

Talking about her makeup, Trishala worked on her eyes to give that black smoky look, with a dash of mascara and kept her lips neutral for subtleness.

Check Trishala Dutt’s hot and happening look in orange

Fans called her ‘queen’ in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Roses are red and Violets are blue Honey is sweet, But not as sweet as you…” Another one said, “You loook sooo dyuammm hot”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.