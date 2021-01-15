The first week of 2021 changed the equations between the audience and their favorite television shows. The makers introduced big twists and turns in the plots and the audience accepted pr rejected them accordingly. The TRP reports of the first full-fledged week of the year are here and the top five shows have got new names. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Kartik To Remarry After Naira's Death? | Spoiler Alert

Anupama leads the list, followed by the new show Imlie which has pushed old popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to a level down. Naagin 5 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are no longer a part of the top five list. Here's what the TRP list says:

Anupama – 3.9 Million Impressions

The SonyTV show is being appreciated for both its content and performances. Anupama is leading the TRP battle with 3.9 million impressions and that’s just the proof of how much the audience appreciates good story on TV. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Beautiful Balcony View- Know His Net Worth

Imlie – 3.1 Million Impressions

Imlie, starring Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer, is quite popular and is rising with the audience everyday. The show features the story of a young village girl who is forced to marry a journalist who is already married to someone in the city.

Kundali Bhagya/ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – 2.9 Million Impressions

The show has got an old run on the TRP list and this time, it slipped down to the fourth position. Kundali Bhagya received 2.9 million impressions and shared the spot with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is about an IPS officer’s love story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – 2.7 Million Impressions

After getting a major twist in its storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to have a new identity for its prominent character Naira. The audience is waiting with a bated breath to see Naira making a come-back to the storyline and this excitement helped the TRP to rise.

Indian Idol 2020 – 2.6 Million Impressions

Neha Kakkar’s popularity and Himesh Reshammiya’s swag has increased the viewership of Indian Idol. The reality show is out with soaring TRP rates which are expected to grow only higher from here.