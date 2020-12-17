The daily soaps of Zee entertainment Television – Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya continue to be on the list. Abhi-Pragya’s dramatic story retains the show by bagging the last spot. The show has eliminated Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is now out of the TRP race. Kumkum Bhagya got 5409 impressions this week. On the fourth spot is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 5845 impressions. Speaking about the third position in the TRP report, Imlie got the spot with 6147 impressions. Imlie has climbed up a spot and is now in position three with 6749 impressions. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zarina Roshan Khan Aka Indu Dadi Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Shabbir Ahluwalia And Sriti Jha Pay Tribute

In the second position, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya has maintained the spot for a long time now. The show got 7240 impressions.

On the first spot is Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey with 8383 impressions. Anupamaa show has performed well ever since it first aired on TV and has managed to sustain the interest of the audience. The story is also in for a big twist. Anupamaa is an Indian drama television series that premiered on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. It is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is a devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law who loves her family and fulfills all their needs, ignoring her own. Bereft of the same love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms.

The TRP report provides the television audience with an insight into how their much-loved shows are rated.

Watch out for the next list!