The BARC TRP report for Week 15 is here i.e. from April 10 to April 16. BARC has released the new TRP chart and it shows a new TV show in the list. With many popular shows out of the race, a reality dance show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 makes an entry in the top five. Let's take a look at the full list here. In the 15th week, Anupamaa (Star Plus) leads the race as usual. Imlie (Star Plus) takes the second position. Again Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the third position. The new entry in the list is Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 4. It is on the fourth list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips on number 5.

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show ranks on number 1 position despite the majority of the cast being tested positive for COVID-19. The show managed to remain in the top spot with 7789 impressions.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show. Imlie also managed its second spot with 6492 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has come up to the third position from the last position on the TRP charts with 6453 impressions. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

Super Dancer Chapter 4: Dance reality show judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu has entered the TRP report. The show has earned 2.3 million viewership impressions in week 13. Hence bagging the fourth spot, Super Dancer 4 has got 5808 impressions

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik, YRKKH is one of the longest-running shows on TV. The show has bagged the fifth position with 5574 impressions.

Here’s a look at the BARC report of Week 15: