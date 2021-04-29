Mumbai: The BARC TRP report for Week 16 is here i.e. from April 17 to April 23. BARC has released the new TRP chart and it shows a new TV show in the list. As compared to the previous week’s chart, TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position and Anupamaa is on the top. Let’s take a look at the full list here. In the 16th week, Anupamaa (Star Plus) leads the race as usual. Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position. Imlie (Star Plus) takes the third position. Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 is on the fourth position and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips on number 5. Also Read - TRP Scam Case: WhatsApp Chat Between Arnab Goswami And ex BARC CEO Leaked Online

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show ranks on number 1 position despite the majority of the cast being tested positive for COVID-19. The show managed to remain in the top spot with 7836 impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Main: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has come upon the second position from the third position on the TRP charts with 7388 impressions. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show. Imlie also managed its second spot with 6994 impressions.

Super Dancer Chapter 4: Dance reality show judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu has entered the TRP report. The show has earned 2.3 million viewership impressions in week 13. Hence bagging the fourth spot, Super Dancer 4 has got 5718 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik, YRKKH is one of the longest-running shows on TV. The show has bagged the fifth position with 5710 impressions.